Two Dirt Bikers Injured In Crash: Manchester Twp PD

At 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Hay Road in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management area after a Kawasaki traveling north on Hay Road crashed into a Yamaha dirt bike that was making a U-turn on the trail, Manchester Township police said.

The crash caused the operator of the Kawasaki, an 18-year-old Brown Mills man, to be ejected from the bike, police said. The Kawasaki rider was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS while the operator of the Yamaha, an 18-year-old Brown Mills resident, was airlifted to a hospital, police said.

