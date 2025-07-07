Two Airlifted After Vehicle Overturns In Crash: Manchester PD (Video)

At 8:38 p.m., officers responded to Broadway Boulevard and Burnside Street and saw a 2021 Jeep Cherokee lying on its passenger side on the front lawn of a residence on the 1400 block of Broadway Boulevard, Manchester police said.

The Jeep was traveling south on Burnside Street when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and then crashed into a 2015 gray Toyota Camry, traveling east on Broadway Boulevard, causing the Jeep to overturn, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep, both Brick residents, were extricated from the vehicle by first responders and airlifted to a nearby hospital, police said. They are currently in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

