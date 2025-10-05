Fair 57°

SHARE

SUV Driver Blows Stop Light, Slammed By Toms River Motorcyclist In Manchester, Police Say

Two people were hospitalized after an SUV blew a stop light and collided with a motorcycle in Manchester Township on Saturday, Oct. 4, police said.

The motorcycle at the scene

The motorcycle at the scene

 Photo Credit: Manchester Township Police
The vehicles at the scene

The vehicles at the scene

Photo Credit: Manchester Township Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A 2016 Indian Chief motorcycle was traveling west on Route 571 when a 2013 Honda CR-V, heading south on Ridgeway Boulevard, entered the intersection in front of it around 5:35 p.m., local police said. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Honda, ejecting the rider, investigators said.

The driver of the Honda, a 70-year-old woman from Manchester, was extricated by emergency personnel and taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The motorcycle’s driver, a 59-year-old man from Toms River, was also transported to Community Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to police, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield the right of way appear to be contributing factors.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Manchester Emergency Medical Services, and Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics.

The roadway was temporarily closed for cleanup, and Accurate Towing removed the vehicles. The crash remains under investigation by Ptl. Jesse Hoydis of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Manchester-Lakehurst and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE