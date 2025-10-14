SUV Crashes Into Residence After 'Pedal Misapplication': Manchester Twp PD

At 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, officers responded to the Silverwoods Community after the driver of a 2011 Toyota Highlander was attempting to park in a parking space and accelerated into a tree and then into a residence, Manchester Township police said.

Inside the home, a woman was lying on the couch and was thrown across her living room as a result of the impact, police said.

Officers on scene found the 2011 Toyota Highlander with extensive front-end damage, which caused significant damage to the residence, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders at the scene, police said. Emergency responders at the scene were able to rescue the woman inside the affected residence and she was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing; however, improper parking and pedal misapplication appear to be the primary contributing factors, police said.

