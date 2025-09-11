Suspected DWI Driver Hospitalized Following Crash With Truck: Manchester PD

At 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a crash after a Hyundai was traveling westbound on Route Highway 70 when it veered onto the shoulder and abruptly attempted a U-turn across the westbound lane to travel eastbound, police said. The Mack truck, which was traveling directly behind the Hyundai, attempted to avoid a collision by steering left; however, a collision occurred within the roadway, police said. The impact pushed the Hyundai toward the curbed median at Woodview Drive, where it came to rest, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Shakiya Duncan, a 33-year-old Atlantic City resident and her two passengers, a 19-year-old Atlantic City resident and a 35-year-old Manchester resident were extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel, police said. Duncan sustained internal injuries and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment and evaluation, police said. Her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said.

A search of the Hyundai turned up suspected controlled dangerous substances police said. Impaired driving and improper driving are believed to be contributing factors.

Charges for DWI and additional criminal offenses are currently pending against Duncan, police said.

