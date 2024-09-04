South Toms River Man Led Chase As Officers Investigated Kidnapping Report In Whiting: Police

Thomas Stevens, 67, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Manchester Township Police Department said in a news release. His arrest came after officers responded to a report of a woman "being forced into a vehicle against her will" at the Wawa convenience store on Route 70 at around 3 p.m.

An officer found Stevens driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and stopped him on County Route 530. Stevens didn't give an explanation or show his identification and drove away from the scene.

The officers found Stevens' SUV a second time but he refused to stop for police. He led them on a chase through Berkeley Township and South Toms River.

The chase ended in the Manitou Park section of Berkeley and Stevens was taken into custody after refusing to cooperate with police again. He was charged with obstruction of justice, eluding, resisting arrest, and hindering his own apprehension.

Investigators said Stevens' passenger was his wife and she wasn't held against her will.

"The Manchester Police Department takes all reports of potential kidnapping seriously and remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all community members," the department said in its release.

Stevens was released on a summons to await a future court date.

