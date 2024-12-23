The power outage affected 5,867 customers as of 9:16 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, according to Jersey Central Power & Light's website. The cause of the outage wasn't immediately known.

The outage has impacted 5,213 customers in Manchester Township, representing 19.2 percent of local households, according to JCP&L. Additionally, 473 customers in Toms River and 173 in Lacey Township are also without power.

The Manchester Township Police Department confirmed the outage for nearly 20 percent of Manchester's JCP&L customers.

"We are aware the power is out in all of Whiting," the department said in a Nixle alert. "Please contact JCP&L to notify—not the police department."

Due to the complexity of the necessary repairs, JCP&L requested additional crews to assist in restoring service. As of press time, the utility company estimated power may be restored by around 11 a.m.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

