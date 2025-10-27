Pets Feared Dead In Late-Night Manchester House Fire, Responders Say

Firefighters were called to the west side of Manchester around 10:22 p.m. after reports of heavy flames possibly spreading to nearby homes, Whiting firefighters said. Crews arrived to find the single-family house in Crestwood Village fully engulfed in flames.

All residents made it out safely, but pets were believed to still be inside, according to Assistant Chief 3310, who was first on scene.

Multiple fire departments from across the township and neighboring towns responded and worked for hours to bring the blaze under control. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Manchester Police Department.

