Person Killed In Two-Vehicle Route 70 Manchester Crash: Prosecutor

At 8:15 a.m., Manchester Township police responded to Hilltop Road and Route 70 and found a 2014 Dodge van had collided with a 2017 Ford Sprinter van, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The Dodge van, containing a driver and three passengers was traveling westbound on Route 70 when it crossed over the double yellow line, passing stopped traffic from behind and collided with the Ford van, Billhimer said.

One occupant of the van, seated in the cargo compartment, was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other occupants were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Billhimer said. The deceased victim has not been identified. The driver of the Ford had minor injuries, Billhimer said.

The crash remains under investigation, Billhimer said.

