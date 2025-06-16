Passenger Airlifted After 3-Car Wreck: Manchester PD

At 5:53 p.m., officers responded to Route 70 and Ridgeway Road after a black 2022 Honda HR-V traveling west on Route 70 failed to yield to the right of way of a 2009 Ford Expedition, while attempting a left turn on Ridgeway Road, Manchester police said.

After crashing into the Ford, the Honda rotated 90 degrees and crashed into a white 2024 GMC Yukon which was stopped in traffic on Ridgeway Road, police said.

The 64-year-old woman, a passenger in the Honda, was extricated from the vehicle by first responders, and was airlifted to a nearby trauma center where she is in stable condition, Manchester police said.

The driver of the GMC sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

