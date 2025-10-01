Navy Employee Faked Active Shooter At Lakehurst-Fort Dix To ‘Trauma Bond’ With Co-Workers: Feds

The official Facebook page for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst outside Trenton reported the base was on lockdown due to an active shooter. About an hour later, the lockdown was lifted and the all-clear was given by military officials.

Authorities later said the initial reports were unfounded.

Malika Brittingham, a civilian employee with the U.S. Department of the Navy, told a contact shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday that she heard several gunshots and was hiding with co-workers in a closet, according to a federal complaint obtained by ABC News. The person who received her message alerted the Base Defense Operations Center and 911, which triggered an active shooter alert across Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, ABC said citing federal documents.

Brittingham first claimed she had only sent her text after the alert went out, but investigators compared the timing of the 911 calls and the emergency notification and found her account didn’t line up, the complaint says.

Brittingham eventually acknowledged making up the story. She told investigators she wanted to create a situation that would bring her closer to her colleagues, saying she hoped they would “trauma bond” over the shared scare, according to the complaint.

U.S. Attorney Habba called the hoax “senseless fear-mongering and disruption” and said it “will not be tolerated in my state.” Habba added: “After everything this country has gone through, especially in light of current events, I will be sure to bring down the hammer of the law for anyone found guilty of creating unnecessary panic and undermining public trust.”

