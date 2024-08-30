Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Crash At Manchester Township Intersection, Police Say

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 70 and Beckerville Road at around 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Manchester Township Police Department said in a news release on Friday, Aug. 30. Arriving officers found a red 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with the driver ejected from it and a silver 2021 Toyota Camry with extensive driver side damage.

Investigators said the Toyota was stopped at the end of Beckerville Road and waiting to turn left onto Route 70 East. A large passenger van driving on Route 70 West pulled onto the road's shoulder to turn right onto Beckerville.

As the van was turning, the Toyota also started making its left turn while the motorcycle was also driving west approaching the intersection. The car entered the intersection and the motorcycle crashed into its driver's side.

The 69-year-old man was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the pavement of Route 70 West. He was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with severe injuries to his entire body and listed in critical condition at the Neptune hospital.

The Toyota came to a stop facing south in the three-way intersection. The 35-year-old Toms River man who drove the car wasn't injured.

The investigation was ongoing but police said the Toyota's failure to yield to the oncoming motorcycle caused the crash.

