Missing: Police Seek Help Finding Manchester Woman, 26

The Manchester Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kylie Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was last heard from on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, during a phone call with her family.

Kylie Taylor

 Photo Credit: Manchester Township Police
Taylor was last seen in the area of Broadway in Camden, but since the phone call on Dec. 30, no successful contact has been made, and her current whereabouts remain unknown, police in Manchester said.

Taylor is described as a white female, approximately 5’9” tall and 130 pounds, with red and brown-colored hair.

Authorities have taken numerous investigative steps to locate Taylor, but so far, they have been unable to determine her location.

Anyone with information on Kylie Taylor’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

