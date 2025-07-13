Mattress Fire Caused By Smoking Kills Ocean County Man, 65, Prosecutor Says

Michael Seaman was found dead inside his Panda Lane home after a fire broke out on Wednesday, July 9, around 9:05 p.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Fire crews and police responded to the scene and found Seaman’s body during their search of the residence, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad, Manchester Police, and Ocean County Fire Marshal revealed the fire started in a mattress in the southwest corner bedroom.

The fire was ruled accidental.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner determined that Seaman died from smoke inhalation. His death was ruled accidental, officials said.

Prosecutor Billhimer credited the teamwork of multiple agencies, including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Manchester Police, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal, and Medical Examiner for their efforts in the investigation.

