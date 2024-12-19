Man's Body Found In Greenwood Wildlife Management Area, Prosecutors Say

The body was found in the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Dec. 14, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 19. The man was "in a state of advanced decomposition."

Investigators from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau, New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Manchester Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and New Jersey Conservation Police Department responded to the scene.

The man's identity wasn't released as of press time.

"We are actively investigating the circumstance surrounding this death and the discovery of this deceased male’s body," Billhimer said. "There is no known danger to the public at this time. We will release more information as the investigation unfolds."

Anyone with information should call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3271, or state police at 609-584-5000.

