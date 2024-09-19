Manchester Township Woman Standing On Road At Night Dies In Crash, Police Say

Catherine Camargo, 37, died in the crash on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Manchester Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the scene on Route 70 near Wilbur Avenue at around 10:41 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Camargo lying in the road and a blue 2016 Hyundai Accent with extensive front passenger-side damage. Camargo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the Hyundai was heading west on Route 70 and went through the Green Acres Road intersection when the car struck Camargo while she stood in the westbound lane. The Hyundai was working properly and its headlights were on during the crash.

The 48-year-old Manchester man who drove the Hyundai pulled over and called 911. He wasn't injured.

The crash remained under investigation.

