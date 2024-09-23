Manchester Township Cocaine Dealer Gets 10 Years In Prison, Prosecutors Say

Robert Murray Jr., 61, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 20 to ten years in state prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. He pleaded guilty on Monday, May 6 to possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Investigators said police stopped Murray while he was driving in Lakewood on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Officers found about 71 grams of cocaine in his vehicle and he was arrested.

Police also executed a search warrant on his Manchester home. Detectives seized an undisclosed amount of more cocaine and about $37,250 in cash.

Murray was brought to the Ocean County Jail and released on bail.

He was back in the jail as of Monday, Sept. 23.

