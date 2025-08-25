Manchester 15-Year-Old Missing: Police

Joseph Johnson was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. in Laurel Place, Whiting, wearing black sweatshirt, black pants, white & blue sneakers, and a black backpack. Joseph is believed to be on foot and possibly in Toms River, Manchester police said.

Numerous investigative steps have already been taken to locate Johnson, police said, though those efforts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson's whereabouts, is asked to contact Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

