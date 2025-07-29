Fair 79°

SHARE

Handgun, Hollow Point Bullets, Ecstasy: Philly Man Arrested On Route 70, Lakehurst Police Say

A 34-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested and charged after he was found with weapons and drugs in a traffic stop in Lakehurst on Friday, July 25, authorities said.

Lakehurst Police

Lakehurst Police

 Photo Credit: Lakehurst Police
Sam Barron

At 3 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Nissan SUV for a maintenance of lamps violation on Route 70, Lakehurst police said. An on-scene investigation led to the discovery of a Ruger 40mm handgun with a 30 round high-capacity magazine loaded with hollow point ammunition, police said.

Officers found 50 ecstasy pills in the vehicle, police said. 

Siheed Woods is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of hollow point ammunition, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a large capacity magazine, police said.

The vehicle Woods was operating was seized pending civil forfeiture proceedings, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Manchester-Lakehurst and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE