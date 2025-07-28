Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle struck a bicycle, causing him to lose control and be ejected from the vehicle, Manchester police said.

A graduate of Ocean County College, Nolan is being remembered for his “exuberance for life” according to his obituary. A criminal justice major, he worked at Five Guys for four years as assistant manager, his obituary reads.

Nolan was also a Sons of the American Legion member at American Legion Post 129, according to his obituary.

A skilled soccer player, Nolan loved playing X-Box, cornhole and riding his motorcycle, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Mary, his brother, Gavin, his grandmother Bernice, and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

The bicyclist, a 49-year-old Manchester Township woman sustained internal injuries and lacerations to her left hand and arm, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said. Police said the crash was caused by disregard of a traffic signal and unsafe speed.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 29, his obituary reads.

