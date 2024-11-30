Electrical Failure Ignites Massive Fire In Manchester Township

Officers responded to 137A Hudson Parkway in Manchester Township around 9:23 p.m., after receiving reports of an active structure fire, police said. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen emanating from the rear exterior of the home. First responders quickly confirmed that all adjoining residences were either unoccupied or self-evacuated, the Manchester Township Police Department said.

Multiple fire departments worked together to extinguish the blaze, but the home sustained extensive fire and water damage. Following an investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was ruled accidental, caused by the failure of energized electrical components in the master bedroom.

No injuries were reported. The Manchester Township Police Department extended its appreciation to the numerous fire companies and emergency services that responded, including the Whiting, Ridgeway, and Forked River Volunteer Fire Companies, among others.

