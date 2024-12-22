Elderly Driver Plows Into Three Manchester Homes, Two Hospitalized: Police

It happened in the Leisure Village West community, causing extensive damage just before 11 a.m., according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2017 Toyota Camry with severe front-end damage. The driver, identified as an 84-year-old woman from Manchester, was extricated from the vehicle by first responders. Police say she initially backed her car into a residence where an 88-year-old female occupant, was present. Officers successfully rescued the woman from the home.

After the initial impact, the vehicle continued traveling east, colliding with two additional houses. Both the driver and the woman in the first home were transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that the driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Emergency Medical Technicians from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services, Manchester Township Volunteer Firefighters, Ridgeway Volunteer Firefighters, Jersey Central Power and Light, the Manchester Township Building Inspector, and Priced Rite Towing assisted at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests improper backing as the primary contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation by Ptl. Brendan Brush of the Manchester Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

