DWI Driver Trapped In Car After Severing Utility Pole In Half: Manchester PD

A 61-year-old Manchester woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a utility pole, severing it in half on Wednesday, July 16, authorities said.

An overturned vehicle that crashed into a utility pole

 Photo Credit: Manchester Police
Sam Barron

Upon arrival, officers observed the damaged utility pole with high-voltage power lines down across the roadway, after the driver, Lisa Leith, failed to negotiate a curve Manchester police said. A 2024 red Nissan Frontier was located 20 yards into a wooden area, overturned and resting on its roof with significant front-end damage, after striking several street signs and multiple trees, along with the pole, police said.

Leith was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said. She was charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated and impairment is believed to be the primary contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

