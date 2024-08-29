Drunk Lacey Twp. Motorcyclist Wasn't Wearing Helmet In Overnight Whiting Crash, Police Say

Charles Hicks, 54, was charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Manchester Township Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened near the intersection of Wranglebrook Road and Canton Drive on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Officers responded to a report of an injured motorcyclist at around 3:24 a.m. Police found a damaged Harley-Davidson motorcycle on its side in the intersection and Hicks a few feet away with injuries.

Investigators said Hicks was traveling east on Wranglebrook Road when he tried to go around a curve. Hicks lost control when the motorcycle's frame touched the pavement and he slid about eight feet with the bike.

Hicks was brought to Community Medical Center and was expected to survive his injuries. He was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet during the crash, according to police.

Manchester Township paramedics and Priced Rite Towing also responded to the crash.

