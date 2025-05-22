Driver Blows Stop Sign In Manchester, Crashing Into Van With Kids On Board: Police

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at Broadway Boulevard and Beacon Street, according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

A silver sedan was heading south on Beacon Street and “disregarded a stop sign” before entering the intersection, police said. That’s when it was struck on the front driver side by a white van traveling west on Broadway, officials said.

After the impact, the sedan spun, hit a mailbox, and came to a stop on the lawn of a nearby home. The van also rotated and ended up on the same front lawn, police said.

The 31-year-old female driver of the sedan, Jeisy Sofia Macario AJ of Virginia, complained of back pain and was transported by ambulance to Community Medical Center, authorities said.

The van was driven by a 62-year-old man from Lakewood who had four juveniles in the vehicle. He was not hurt, but two of the juveniles were taken to a nearby hospital for pain, police said.

The road was closed during the cleanup and investigation.

Emergency services from Manchester Township, South Toms River EMS, and local firefighters responded, along with Priced Rite Towing.

“The investigation into this crash is still ongoing, however, disregard of stop sign appears to be the primary contributing factor,” police said.

The crash is being investigated by Ptl. Sage Sysol of the department’s Traffic Safety Section.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manchester-Lakehurst and receive free news updates.