Crash Investigation Shuts Route 37 (Developing)

The NJDOT site shows all lanes were closed as of 5 p.m. at Colonial Drive.
Initial reports indicate this was a motorcycle crash.
A serious crash closed Route 37 in Manchester Township Saturday evening, April 19.
