The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, at the intersection of State Highway 37 and Commonwealth Boulevard, according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a gray bicycle missing its front wheel and fork lying in the intersection, and a black 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 motorcycle on its side in the westbound lanes with its front wheel turned east. Police said the motorcyclist, Connor L. Nolan, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

The pedal cyclist, 49-year-old Kimberly Reinschmidt, also of Manchester, was seriously hurt. Police say she had internal injuries and cuts to her left hand and arm. She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Saturday.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was going west in the left lane of Route 37 when Reinschmidt began crossing the road from Commonwealth Boulevard inside the painted crosswalk. The motorcycle struck the front of the bicycle, causing Nolan to lose control and slam into the concrete center divider. He was thrown from the bike, which came to rest facing east in the westbound lanes.

Police say early signs point to "disregard of a traffic signal and unsafe speed" as key factors in the crash.

Responding agencies included Manchester emergency personnel, paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, volunteer fire departments, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, NJDOT, and Accurate Towing. The road remained closed for hours during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by Patrolman Conner Yatauro and Patrolman Anthony DeBalsio of the Traffic Safety Unit.

