Car Crashes Into Multiple Parked Vehicles, Garage: Manchester Twp PD

At 11:37 a.m., a white Hyundai Sonata driven by an 81-year-old Manchester resident was traveling south on Belvedere Drive when it approached a stop sign, Manchester police said. The driver sustained a medical episode while driving, causing her vehicle to accelerate and continue south, crossing over Renaissance Boulevard, police said.

The Hyundai then crashed into a 2017 red Toyota Camry parked in the driveway of a home on Belvedere Drive South, police said. Following the crash, the Camry rotated 45 degrees and crashed into another white Toyota Camry parked in the driveway, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining minor injuries to her chest and neck, police said. The two Toyotas sustained extensive damage, and a two-car garage sustained structural damage, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manchester-Lakehurst and receive free news updates.