Attacked With Cane In Her Own Home, Manchester Mom Left Fighting For Her Life, Loved Ones Say

But today, the 71-year-old Ocean County mother — identified by a GoFundMe page launched by loved ones — is fighting for her life in a hospital bed, the victim of a horrific attack allegedly at the hands of her son that shattered her face, her body, and the quiet life she built in Manchester Township.

Authorities say Terry was beaten with her own cane by her son inside her home at the Pine Acres Manor Mobile Home Community just after noon on Friday, June 27, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Police found her with devastating facial and bodily injuries. She was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Her son, 44-year-old Joseph Cavallaro, was arrested at the scene but suffered a medical episode and was hospitalized. According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, Cavallaro has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. He will be lodged in the Ocean County Jail once he is medically cleared.

Now, as Terry’s battered body begins a long journey toward healing, loved ones are calling on the public to help her pick up the pieces of her life.

“She has spent her life caring for others—always ready to lend a hand, a smile, or even the shirt off her back,” Nichole Potter wrote in a GoFundMe campaign launched this week. “This attack has shaken her independence and dignity—she needs a helping hand from her community now.”

The fundraiser aims to raise $25,000 to cover mounting medical bills, mobility aids, home essentials, and the long-term care Terry will need to recover, physically, emotionally, and financially.

“She lives modestly, with very limited resources,” Potter wrote. “Despite her own hardships, she has always opened her heart and home to those in need.”

With her future uncertain and her body in crisis, those who love Terry are hoping the community she gave so much to will now give back.

To support her recovery, visit the fundraiser here.

