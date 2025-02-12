99-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 37 Crash: Lakehurst PD

At 10:44 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Route 37 and Brown Avenue in Lakehurst, police said. A 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, operated by Harry Paulson, was exiting the Sunoco gas station at 200 Route 37 when failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 78-year-old South Toms River man, police said.

The crash caused the Grand Marquis to leave the roadway and come to a rest near the wooded area in the eastbound lane of Route 37, police said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 sustained minor injuries and was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, police said. Paulson was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center by ambulance where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Route 37 in both directions was shut down for approximately one hour, police said. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but police said Paulson's failure to stop or yield is the primary contributing factor.

