2 Airlifted, Rescued From Mangled Cars After Manchester Crash: Firefighters

Emergency crews responded to the two-car wreck on Route 539, just north of Route 70 in Manchester, at 5:27 p.m., Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33 said on Facebook. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles following the collision, authorities said.

Firefighters worked together to extricate both patients from their vehicles, which were heavily wrecked in the crash. The victims were taken by helicopter to Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Daily Voice has reached out to Manchester police for further details.

