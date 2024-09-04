Manasquan Salesman Used Client's Credit Card In $200K+ Scheme, Prosecutors Say

Adam Kleinwaks, 55, was charged with second-degree money laundering and theft by unlawful taking, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Kleinwaks is a sales representative for Standard Printing Company, according to its website.

Investigators said Kleinwaks purchased more than $130,000 of items with a former client's credit card. He then removed labels from "recreational commercial products" and resold them to another company.

Kleinwaks received more than $200,000 in checks from the sales, putting those checks and several cash deposits into his bank accounts.

Kleinwaks surrendered to police during the last week of August and was released on a summons. His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10.

Standard Printing Company's website said Kleinwaks has more than 30 years of printing industry experience, previously working for Edison Litho and The Vomela Companies. According to his LinkedIn profile, Kleinwaks began his role with Standard Printing Company in July 2023.

Anyone with information about Kleinwaks should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manasquan-Brielle and receive free news updates.