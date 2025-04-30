The Manalapan Township Police Department responded around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 26, to Comtois Road for a report of a vehicle in the water, police said in an updated press release issued Wednesday, April 30.

When officers arrived, they saw the trunk of a vehicle above the water line, located within the Four Season gated community. The front of the car was completely submerged.

Water rescue teams were called in and recovered a single deceased person from the vehicle, police said. No witnesses reported seeing the car enter the water.

The deceased was identified as Rice Masongo, 45, of Keyport. He had also been recently living in Newark and East Orange, police said. Masongo was the registered owner of the black 2014 Ford Focus recovered from the retention basin.

“There is no indication that there is any danger to the public or that anyone other than Mr. Masongo was involved with the vehicle entering the retention basin,” police said.

Police said they do not know when the vehicle entered the water. The last known contact with Masongo was on April 8, 2025.

Anyone who had contact with Masongo between April 8 and April 26, or who may have surveillance footage of the car in the Four Seasons development, is asked to call Detective Joseph DeFilippis at (732) 446-8385 or email jdefilippis@manalapanpolice.org.

Responding agencies included the Manalapan Township Police Department, Manalapan Fire Company, Englishtown Fire Department, Millstone Fire Department, Hightstown Fire Department, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Maritime Emergency Response Team, and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manalapan-Englishtown and receive free news updates.