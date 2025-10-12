Son Of 'Local Legend' Dirt Bike Racer Paralyzed In Raceway Park Crash

According to a GoFundMe organized by Joe Clevenger for Jackie Cusimano, Sal Cusimano was seriously injured during a race at Raceway Park in Englishtown on Saturday, Oct. 4. He sustained a fractured and displaced T12 vertebra, which caused significant damage to his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, organizers said. He also suffered a severe break to his right wrist.

On Instagram, Clevinger said that Sal took "a gnarly, violent header" but remained "unbelievably positive." As of last week, he was talking about getting back on the bike.

"Just shows what this sport means to some and the determination and love it takes to be at a level that Sal and some are at," the post said. "Moto is a crazy dangerous sport but the love and happiness that comes from the ride definately overcomes."

Sal's family suffered tragedy in 2020, when his father, Sal Cusimano Sr., was thrown from a jet ski at Sahara Sands Quarry in Eagleswood Township, and died.

Cusimano's obituary says he was known as “the local legend” for his consummate skill as a champion dirt bike racer. Many local opponents didn’t always recognize Sal at first when they saw him on the street because they never saw anything but the back of him during a race.

"Because of this, it is easy to say that he was a hero to many. And he was. But when one looks at why he was a hero, the real reasons why, one sees an image far beyond. The skill of riding a dirt bike. That’s how legends are made."

Since the crash, Sal Jr. has undergone two major surgeries at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital — a spinal fusion and decompression procedure, and a second surgery to reset and stabilize his wrist using 10 inch metal plates, the campaign reads.

While both surgeries were successful, organizers said “the journey ahead is long and challenging.” The next critical step in his recovery will be “intensive rehabilitation,” which could make “a tremendous difference in the long-term outcome of spinal cord injuries.”

“Sal’s family is doing everything they can to get him admitted to one of the top rehabilitation centers in the country—but insurance will only cover a portion of the cost,” the GoFundMe says.

As of Sunday, Oct. 12, the campaign had raised more than $62,000 toward Sal’s recovery. Click here to view the campaign.

