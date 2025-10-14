Manalapan Students Joked About Going As Holocaust Victims For Halloween

The screenshots, shared by Lindsay Punchuck on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 10 shows the students making disturbing antisemitic comments about Jews.

"Kill every last one please," one student wrote.

"If (REDACTED) says one more work (sic) to me that pisses me off i'm sending her the tiktok of the gas chamber thing," another student wrote.

Later the students discuss being little kids from the Holocaust for their Halloween costume.

"Yea we gotta go with no shoes though only acception (sic)," a student wrote.

"We have to do it," a student replied.

"ur Hitler tho," said another exchange.

Pinchuk did not identify the students, but said they were freshmen at the school and had been given a two-week suspension.

Superintendent Dr. Nicole Hazel said the posts were made outside of school and "Freehold Regional High School District and all its high schools unequivocally and in the strongest possible sense condemn antisemitism and all forms of hate."

"We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and taking immediate, comprehensive, and decisive action," Hazel said. "This incident is being investigated thoroughly and is being addressed through our district code of conduct and policies, New Jersey's Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act and HIB requirements, and formal coordination with law enforcement as per our Memorandum of Agreement."

Hazel said the district was prohibited from his disclosing information about individual students due to federal and state law. She said counseling and support services would be available to students.

"We are committed to ensuring that all students feel safe, supported, and welcomed in our schools," Hazel said. "Antisemitism and hate of any kind have no place in our schools. Our high schools remain dedicated to building an inclusive community that actively rejects antisemitism and all forms of hatred. Hate will not be tolerated and has no place in any of our buildings."

