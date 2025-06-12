Manalapan Massage Therapist Loses License Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Evans Chigounis is permanently barred from working as a massage therapist in New Jersey, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. Chigounis is accused of touching a female client's breast and genital area during one massage session and of placing his genitals in another female client's hand during a subsequent session at a different salon, Platkin said.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Manalapan filed a complaint with the New Jersey Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy last July, after Chigounis admitted to acting inappropriately with a client and was subsequently fired, Platkin said.

Another employer, A Kneaded Vacation Massage & Wellness in Red Bank alleged last November that Chigounis placed his genitals in a patient's hand when she was face down during a massage therapy treatment. Chigounis was fired by the business as well, Platkin said.

Per the Final Consent Order, Chigounis must immediately cease and desist from holding himself out as a massage and bodywork therapist and refrain from practicing in New Jersey. He also must immediately cease and desist from all client contact in any location.

