Manalapan Man Diagnosed With Cancer Months Before Marrying High School Sweetheart

Reale, who works for the Secret Service, had major surgery to remove and reconstruct a significant portion of his tongue and remove lymph modes in his neck. Next month, Reale will undergo daily radiation treatments in Philadelphia.

"Dan is on a long road to recovery, and this journey has been tough, but he is facing it with strength and resilience through his incredible support system - his fiancé Ally and his family and friends," Natalie Jannetty, who organized the fundraiser, said. "Dan has devoted his entire career to protecting others"

As Reale undergoes treatment, he has postponed his wedding with Ally, Jannetty said.

As of Wednesday, March 23, the fundraiser has raised more than $23,700.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manalapan-Englishtown and receive free news updates.