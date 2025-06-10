False Threat Sends Elementary School Into Lockdown: Manalapan PD

At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to Taylor Mills School after receiving a report of a potential threat, Manalapan Township police said. After consulting with the Manalapan-Englishtown School District and their director of school safety and security, the school was placed into lockdown, police said.

After an on-scene investigation that involved the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and the Englishtown Police Department, the threat was deemed non-credible, police said.

At no time were any students or staff in danger, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

