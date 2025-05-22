Elderly Man Assaulted While Retrieving Mail: Stafford PD

At 4:55 p.m., the victim, also a Manahawkin resident, arrived at a residence on Compass Court to retrieve mail, Stafford Township police said. The victim was confronted by George Rutz, who assaulted him, causing the victim to sustain a head injury and lose consciousness, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries while Rutz was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

