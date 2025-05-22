Overcast 54°

SHARE

Elderly Man Assaulted While Retrieving Mail: Stafford PD

A 50-year-old Manahawkin resident was arrested and charged with assaulting an 81-year-old man on Thursday, May 15, authorities said.

Stafford Township Police

Stafford Township Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Stafford Township Police Department
Sam Barron

At 4:55 p.m., the victim, also a Manahawkin resident, arrived at a residence on Compass Court to retrieve mail, Stafford Township police said. The victim was confronted by George Rutz, who assaulted him, causing the victim to sustain a head injury and lose consciousness, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries while Rutz was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Manahawkin-Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE