17-Year-Old Killed After Truck Overturns On Route 72: Police

At 1:35 a.m., officers responded to Route 72 near Nautilus Drive and found a 2005 Ford Ranger overturned after colliding with a utility pole, Stafford police said. The boy, who was possibly asleep at the wheel, was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The boy has not been publicly identified, though his family has not been notified, police said.

New Jersey Department of Transportation and utility companies were on scene to repair damaged infrastructure, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

