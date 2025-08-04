Two-Alarm Fire At Home In Morris County Forest Preserve: Authorities

At 6 a.m., officers received a report of a brush fire in the Drew Forest Preserve off Loantka Way, the Borough of Madison said.

Firefighters discovered the fire occurred in an abandoned two-story home within the preserve, authorities said.

A second alarm was activated, requesting additional units to the scene, authorities said.

The fire was eventually contained, and crews remained on scene for three hours to ensure all hot spots were extinguished and there was no risk of spread to Zuck Arboretum, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Madison Fire Department, Madison Police Department, and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

