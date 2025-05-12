NJ Teen Busted Selling Fake IDs After Year-Long Investigation: Madison Borough PD

Massimo Suzuki-Scotti was charged with two counts of selling/transferring fake government documents, two counts of distributing LSD, money laundering and receiving stolen property, among numerous other offenses, following a yearlong investigation, Madison Borough police said.

Caitlyn Van Order, a 23-year-old Madison resident was arrested the next day at Suzuki-Scotti’s residence and charged with possessing psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana, police said.

Suzuki-Scott was remanded to Morris County Jail pending a court appearance while Van Order was released pending a court appearance.

