Ex-Jets Star’s Fury Of Madison's Flag Ignites Social Media Firestorm

Mangold, 41, who lives in Madison, posted a photo of the borough’s American flag to X on Saturday, Sept. 13. In doing so, he tagged NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, along with Mikie Sherill and Jack Ciattarelli, both nominees for governor in the upcoming November election.

“I’m disgusted and saddened by my town @MadisonNJ_gov and my state @NJGov. This is wrong on so many levels @GovMurphy @RepSherrill,” Mangold wrote on X. “As an American husband and father was assassinated for expressing his right to free speech.”

The Borough of Madison responded on Monday, Sept. 15, noting they had received questions about the flag not being lowered.

“Madison’s policy is to follow the State of New Jersey’s daily flag status, which can be found here,” the borough said on social media.

Mangold’s post drew heated reactions online. One user replied “The country should not mourn someone who spewed the message of divisiveness and inequality… he isn’t special just because he made your insecurities vocal.”

Mangold shot back, “Where did he hurt your feelings and spread division?”

Another commenter said Mangold should be more concerned about “school shootings that happened the same day” and referenced the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“I am disgusted by a man who thinks a white supremuciat[sic] shld be treated like a saint,” the user added.

Mangold replied: “No cop was killed on Jan. 6th. And I’m not sure what a suptemuciat is but I’m sure it’s quite hurtful to me. But thanks for using your real name on this platform instead of an anonymous handle, Antifa’s Mother.”

A Capitol police officer died of a stroke a day after the Jan. 6 attacks after they were assaulted by rioters during the attack and collapsed.

Mangold played 11 seasons for the New York Jets after being drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He was a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. He was inducted into the New York Jets Ring of Honor in 2022.

