Photo Released Of People Wanted In Suspicious Big Rusty Wildfire In Hainesport: Troopers

State police released the photo of what appeared to be five teens or young adults in a Facebook post on Friday, Dec. 6. They were wanted in connection with the Big Rusty Wildfire, which erupted on Monday, Nov. 18, and threatened 20 homes.

The wildfire ignited near Bancroft Lane and Cove Court at approximately 4:39 p.m. The surveillance photo showed one person in a red or pink hoodie, another wearing a hoodie with a Nirvana band logo on it, a third in a white T-shirt and black shorts, a fourth wearing a black hoodie, and a fifth in a gray hoodie.

The wildfire was just steps from the 100-square-meter "Big Rusty" sculpture. Created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo in June 2023, the township-commissioned artwork was constructed from recycled materials, including a rusty metal roof and plywood.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the flames, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service declaring the wildfire fully contained by 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. No evacuations were necessary but crews remained on site to monitor for flare-ups and reinforce containment lines.

The wildfire was part of a troubling pattern across the state in the fall, with November’s severe drought conditions and high winds fueling several large fires. A separate blaze near Lakewood Country Club burned 35 acres during the same week.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photo or has information about the Big Rusty Wildfire should call New Jersey State Police Troop "C" in Bordentown at 609-298-1171.

