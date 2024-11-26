NYC Man Killed, Three Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash At Hainesport Intersection: Troopers

Zaza Ghavtadze, 49, died in the chain-reaction crash on Friday, Nov. 22, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the scene on Route 38 East in Hainesport at around 1:58 p.m.

Investigators say Ghavtadze was stopped in a Toyota Prius at the intersection with County Route 674. An eastbound Chrysler 300 struck the back of the Toyota.

The impact sent the Prius into a chain reaction, colliding with a Toyota RAV4 and a Honda Pilot before veering off the road and hitting a traffic sign. The RAV4 then struck the Honda Pilot and the center concrete barrier.

Ghavtadze was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 59-year-old Lumberton man, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Chrysler driver and the passenger in the RAV4 were also brought to a hospital. They were expected to survive their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

