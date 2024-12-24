Festivus Fortune: $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Lumberton Just Before Christmas

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Burlington County convenience store, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The winner was purchased at Pac a Sack, a food market and pizzeria on Main Street in Lumberton Township.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in the drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 23, a day known to "Seinfeld" fans as a holiday called Festivus.

"It was a Festivus miracle, although there will be no airing of grievances," the NJ Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 22, 42, 44, 57, and 64. The Powerball was 18 and the Power Play multiplier was 2.

No one captured the estimated $108 million jackpot. A ticket in Michigan matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

The Lumberton prize was the latest Powerball victory in the Garden State. A ticket bought at a Nutley convenience store earned an impressive $2 million in the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and the Christmas Day jackpot was expected to have an estimated jackpot of $117 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lumberton-Hainesport and receive free news updates.