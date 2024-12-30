$494K Ticket Sold In Big Lotto Win At Hainesport Supermarket

The winner of a $494,401 jackpot in the Jersey Cash 5 was sold at the ShopRite on Route 38 in Hainesport, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 30. The ticket was in the drawing on Friday, Dec. 27.

The winning numbers were 8, 13, 31, 40, and 43. The XTRA number was 2 and the Bullseye number was 31.

The Jersey Cash 5 victory was on the same day a California ticket won the $1.269 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The prize was just ahead of the $1.13 billion ticket in March that was bought in Neptune and finally claimed after about nine months of mystery.

Ten Mega Millions tickets sold in New Jersey won at least $10,000, including six in North Jersey. A $30,000 winner was purchased at a Toms River convenience store, while $10,000 tickets were also sold in Maple Shade, Ewing, and Woodstown.

ShopRite earned a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket.

