Video: Suspected Long Branch DUI Pregnant Woman Refuses Sobriety Test In Bodycam Arrest

Aymira Rivera-Torres, 28, of Long Branch, was stopped around 12:48 a.m. on April 18 while driving a black 2011 Toyota Yaris on Norwood Avenue in Deal, according to police.

Officers said she was driving 52 MPH in a 25 zone and later refused a chemical breath test, according to court summonses

Bodycam footage of the stop published by Transparency Bodycam on YouTube this weekend shows Rivera-Torres immediately uncooperative, repeatedly asking the officer:

“Why are you pulling me over?”

Officers noted in their report that she hesitated before performing the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test, but eventually complied. Two officers observed “indicators of impairment” during the test

When police attempted to administer additional field sobriety tests, Rivera-Torres became “very uncooperative,” the report says. After numerous attempts, she was arrested for driving under the influence.

Before being placed in the patrol car, she asked:

“So why am I getting arrested?”

“For DUI,” the officer responded.

“Will you take me to the hospital?”

“Why would I take you to the hospital?”

“Because I’m pregnant. I’m bleeding. And I’m going [to] pick these girls up — doing them a favor.”

She was taken into custody and transported for chemical testing, but refused the test, resulting in an additional charge. Police noted urine contamination in the patrol vehicle, which had to be professionally cleaned.

Rivera-Torres was also charged with:

Careless driving

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

Failure to produce registration

She was released from custody around 3:10 a.m., according to the police report.

