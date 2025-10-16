On Sunday, March 16, at 12:34 p.m., Long Beach police responded to the area near John R. Lewis Commons and found Tristan Reeves with gunshot wounds, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Rivers was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

An investigation determined Aiden Terlecki, a 19-year-old Middletown resident, Joshua Moore, a 21-year-old Neptune Township resident and Jahsaad Banks were responsible for Rivers' death, Santiago said.

Terlecki was located and apprehended on the evening of Thursday, October 9 by members of the Port Authority Police Department, Santiago said. Terlecki remains in custody in New York City awaiting extradition proceedings, Santiago said.

Moore was apprehended in Neptune Township on Thursday, October 2 and was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution where he is being held pending future court proceedings, Santiago said. Banks was already being detained at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute on an unrelated matter, Santiago said.

The trio is charged with murder in the first degree and numerous weapons offenses, Santiago said.

