Fair 80°

SHARE

Man Killed In Shooting At Long Branch Train Station, Prosecutors Say

A man was shot and killed at the New Jersey Transit station in Long Branch, authorities said.

The New Jersey Transit commuter rail station in Long Branch, NJ.

The New Jersey Transit commuter rail station in Long Branch, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Long Branch police responded to the train station's platform at around 7:39 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said.

Officers found the unidentified man and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting. NJ Transit didn't report any delays at the station.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, NJ Transit police at 973-491-8952, or the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000, ext. 1373.

to follow Daily Voice Long Branch and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE