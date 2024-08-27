Man Killed In Shooting At Long Branch Train Station, Prosecutors Say

Long Branch police responded to the train station's platform at around 7:39 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said.

Officers found the unidentified man and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting. NJ Transit didn't report any delays at the station.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, NJ Transit police at 973-491-8952, or the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000, ext. 1373.

